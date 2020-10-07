UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assad Says Would Like To Get Inoculated Against COVID-19 With Russian Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Assad Says Would Like to Get Inoculated Against COVID-19 With Russian Vaccine

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik he would like to get personally inoculated against the coronavirus with a Russian vaccine.

On August 11, the Russian government officially registered the world's first vaccine, labeled Sputnik V, currently completing the third phase of clinical trials as per the World Health Organization protocols. Several other countries have followed the lead and announced they would fast-track the registration of their COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use.

Asked whether he would like to get personally inoculated with the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Assad replied "Of course, in these circumstances, anyone would love to be vaccinated against this dangerous virus."

Syria's leader has also said that Damascus is going to discuss the procurement of a larger vaccine supply for the Syrian market with the Russian authorities, describing the matter as "very important."

Read the full interview on Sputnik's website at https://sputniknews.com/ on Thursday.

Related Topics

World Syria Russia Damascus Lead August Market Government Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE, a blissed-out haven for all

13 minutes ago

Rohail Nazir and Asif Ali guide Northern to 10th c ..

19 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 35.56 million, deat ..

43 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Middle East entered a new era towards security and ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.