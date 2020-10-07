Assad Says Would Like to Get Inoculated Against COVID-19 With Russian Vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik he would like to get personally inoculated against the coronavirus with a Russian vaccine.

On August 11, the Russian government officially registered the world's first vaccine, labeled Sputnik V, currently completing the third phase of clinical trials as per the World Health Organization protocols. Several other countries have followed the lead and announced they would fast-track the registration of their COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use.

Asked whether he would like to get personally inoculated with the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Assad replied "Of course, in these circumstances, anyone would love to be vaccinated against this dangerous virus."

Syria's leader has also said that Damascus is going to discuss the procurement of a larger vaccine supply for the Syrian market with the Russian authorities, describing the matter as "very important."

