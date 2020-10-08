Assad Skeptical About Upcoming US Election Given Political Dominance of Lobbies

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad has told Sputnik he does not expect the upcoming presidential election in the United States to result in a change of Washington's policy toward Damascus, as he believes that the US' foreign political agenda is dominated by lobbies regardless of who is at the helm in the White House.

"We don't usually expect presidents in the American elections, we only expect CEOs," Assad said when asked whether he expected Washington's policies with Damascus to change in any way following the November 3 presidential election, specifically on lifting the economic sanctions.

According to the Syrian president, there is a decision-making "board" in the US that has enough lever to push for the interests of banks, arms traders, corporations and other influential lobbies, sidestepping all the branches of power.

"As I said, this board is made up of the lobbies, so they implement whatever they want, and they control the Congress and the other [state institutions], and the media, etc.

There is an alliance between those different self-vested interest corporations in the US," Assad said when asked to elaborate on who exactly is involved in the board that he referenced.

"So what you have is a CEO, and this CEO doesn't have the right or the authority to review ” he has to implement. And that is what happened to [US President Donald] Trump when he became president after the elections [in 2016]," the Syrian president added.

As a case in point, Assad recalled how an impeachment process had been launched against Trump when he attempted to "pursue his own policy."

"He [Trump] had to swallow every word he said before the elections. That's why I said you don't expect a president, you only expect a CEO. If you want to talk about changing the policy, you have one board ” the same board will not change its policy. The CEO will change but the board is still the same, so don't expect anything," Assad said.