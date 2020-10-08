Assad Slams US Oil Activities in North Syria, Asserts Damascus' Right to Control Territory

The oil-related activities of the United States and its allies in the north of Syria amount to a robbery of the war-torn country's natural resources, Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik, asserting Damascus' right to control the entire sovereign territor

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The oil-related activities of the United States and its allies in the north of Syria amount to a robbery of the war-torn country's natural resources, Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik, asserting Damascus' right to control the entire sovereign territory.

In August, US President Donald Trump signed a deal for a US company, Delta Crescent Energy, to develop oil fields in Syrian territories in the country's northeast, which are under control of the Kurdish-led and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. Part of the northern Syrian territories on the Turkish border went under Turkey's control last year after Ankara launched an offensive against the Kurdish forces, which it designates terrorists.

"This is robbery, and the only way to stop this robbery is to liberate your land," Assad exclaimed.

Describing the deal participants as "thieves" and arguing that one normally stops thieves by either putting them in prison or somehow else isolating them from the robbery site, the Syrian president continued to say that "the same thing has to be done with these thieves � they have to be expelled from this region. This is the only way, and the Syrian government should control every part of Syria."