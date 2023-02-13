UrduPoint.com

Assad Thanks UAE For 'huge' Aid After Quake: Syrian Presidency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Assad thanks UAE for 'huge' aid after quake: Syrian presidency

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday thanked the United Arab Emirates for its emergency response and tens of millions pledged in aid to the quake-hit country, the presidency said

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday thanked the United Arab Emirates for its emergency response and tens of millions pledged in aid to the quake-hit country, the presidency said.

"The UAE was among the first countries that stood with Syria and sent huge relief and humanitarian aid and search and rescue teams," Assad said during a meeting in Damascus with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Nahyan arrived in Syria on Sunday, six days after a devastating earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing more than 33,000 people in total, including over 3,500 in Syria.

The minister also toured quake-hit areas in western Syria, according to UAE's official news agency WAM.

A Syrian pro-regime newspaper shared images of the Emirati minister in the coastal city of Jableh, among the worst hit by the quake and where Emirati search and rescue team have been based since Friday.

His visit is the first by a senior Gulf official since the 7.8-magnitude quake hit.

Nahyan said the UAE remains "committed to standing by the brotherly people of Syria and providing the required support and assistance," according to WAM.

The UAE minister last visited Damascus in January, when he also met Assad, on a trip that signalled warming ties with war-torn Syria after years of strained relations.

The UAE pledged some $13.6 million to Syria after the disaster before announcing another $50 million in assistance.

The oil-rich Gulf nation has dispatched planes to Turkey and Syria with emergency aid, food, medical supplies and rescue teams.

"Sixteen Emirati planes have arrived in Syria since the earthquake hit," said Suleiman Khalil, an official at Syria's transport ministry.

"Around the clock, Emirati planes have been providing an air bridge for those affected by the earthquake." In Jableh, rescue teams have worked at several locations, scouring the rubble for survivors and remains of the dead.

Ties between Damascus and Abu Dhabi were strained after the Syrian civil war broke out more than a decade ago. Syria was expelled from the 22-member Arab League over the bloodshed.

The UAE reopened its embassy in the Syrian capital in December 2018, suggesting an effort to bring Assad's regime back into the Arab fold after years of boycott.

Last March, Assad made a visit to the UAE, his first to an Arab state in more than a decade.

Since Monday's disaster, Arab leaders have reached out to the long politically isolated Assad to offer support for the Syrian people and pledge aid.

The Syrian president received a call from his Egyptian counterpart offering support, their first official exchange since Abdel Fattah al-Sisi assumed office in 2014.

Similarly, the ruler of Bahrain, which re-established diplomatic relations with Syria in 2018, called Assad on Monday, their first official conversation in more than a decade.

Related Topics

Dead Earthquake Syria Exchange Turkey Damascus UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Bahrain United Arab Emirates January March December Sunday 2018 From Million Arab

Recent Stories

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago
 Two murder accused held in Wah Cantt

Two murder accused held in Wah Cantt

6 minutes ago
 ICCI, Life Residencia agree to jointly establish C ..

ICCI, Life Residencia agree to jointly establish Citizens Club

6 minutes ago
 21 beggars caught in Faisalabad

21 beggars caught in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 Breakbulk Middle East 2023 opens with massive indu ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 opens with massive industry participation

22 minutes ago
 Inter-college sports opens in Khanewal

Inter-college sports opens in Khanewal

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.