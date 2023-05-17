UrduPoint.com

Assad To Attend Arab League Summit In Saudi Arabia - Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 07:52 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Syrian President Bashar Assad will attend the upcoming Arab League summit in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Wednesday. .

On May 7, Syria resumed its participation in the work of the Arab League.

Last week, Assad's office said that he received an invitation to the Arab League summit.

Assad "will lead the country's delegation to the Arab League summit in Jeddah," Mekdad told the Sky news Arabia broadcaster.

