Assad To Meet Saudi Crown Prince In City Of Jeddah - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 02:20 PM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Syrian President Bashar Assad will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in the the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, the Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed reported on Friday.
