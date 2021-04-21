Assad to Run for President of Syria in 2021 Election - Parliament Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Syrian President Bashar Assad has put forward his candidacy for the presidential election scheduled for May 26, Parliament Speaker Hammouda Sabbagh said on Wednesday.

Earlier in April, the parliament announced that Syria will hold its presidential election on May 26, while the candidate registration started on Monday.

"The head of the People's Council [the parliament] announced that the council was notified by the Supreme Constitutional Court of the registration of Bashar Hafez Assad's request for the post of president of the republic. He became the sixth candidate to apply for the presidential elections," the speaker said, as quoted by the state-run SANA broadcaster.