UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assad, Top Russian Officials Discuss Plans To Reach New Deals To Reduce Sanctions Impact

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Assad, Top Russian Officials Discuss Plans to Reach New Deals to Reduce Sanctions Impact

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad discussed on Monday with a high-level Russian delegation the implementation of existing economic agreements and a desire to achieve new accords in a bid to mitigate the consequences of western sanctions imposed on the middle Eastern country, according to Assad's press office.

"During the meeting, the two sides held talks on the implementation of agreements signed in the economic field and their efforts to reach new deals that would contribute to advancing the interests of the two countries and mitigating implications of the sanctions policy that some states adopt against the Syrian people," the office said in an official statement.

Earlier in the day, a Russian delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, arrived in Syria's Damascus for negotiations.

Lavrov is currently holding a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Walid Muallem. This marks the Russian minister's first visit to Syria since 2012.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Damascus Visit

Recent Stories

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

11 minutes ago

Workshop on Enhancing Science and Technology Educa ..

14 minutes ago

Online training on financial and administrative ma ..

14 minutes ago

OIC and The Gambia Review Latest Developments in I ..

14 minutes ago

Hub71 announces UAE national winners to participat ..

19 minutes ago

ADDED allows resume back the valet parking service ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.