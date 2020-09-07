Assad, Top Russian Officials Discuss Plans to Reach New Deals to Reduce Sanctions Impact

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad discussed on Monday with a high-level Russian delegation the implementation of existing economic agreements and a desire to achieve new accords in a bid to mitigate the consequences of western sanctions imposed on the middle Eastern country, according to Assad's press office.

"During the meeting, the two sides held talks on the implementation of agreements signed in the economic field and their efforts to reach new deals that would contribute to advancing the interests of the two countries and mitigating implications of the sanctions policy that some states adopt against the Syrian people," the office said in an official statement.

Earlier in the day, a Russian delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, arrived in Syria's Damascus for negotiations.

Lavrov is currently holding a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Walid Muallem. This marks the Russian minister's first visit to Syria since 2012.