MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Wednesday that his country supports Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

"I want to take the opportunity, because this is my first visit after the beginning of the special operation, and reiterate Syria's support of the special operation," Assad said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

The situation in the world needs stabilizing, the president added.