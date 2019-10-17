UrduPoint.com
Assad Vows To Counter Turkish Aggression In Northern Syria With All Legitimate Means

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:25 PM

Assad Vows to Counter Turkish Aggression in Northern Syria With All Legitimate Means

Syrian President Bashar Assad on Thursday described Turkey's military operation in northern Syria as unconcealed aggression, and stressed that Damascus would counter it by all legitimate means

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad on Thursday described Turkey's military operation in northern Syria as unconcealed aggression, and stressed that Damascus would counter it by all legitimate means.

"The criminal Turkish aggression carried out by the Erdogan regime in Syria ...

regardless of the false slogans, is an bald attack, to which Syria has already responded in several places, attacking Turkish agents and its terrorists," Assad said at a meeting with Iraqi national security adviser Falih al-Fayyad.

"Syria will continue to respond and counter all forms of this aggression in all regions of the country using all legitimate means," the Syrian president said in his first comment on Ankara's actions since the start of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring.

