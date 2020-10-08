Assad Warns of Popular Resistance in Syria If US, Turkey Fail to Withdraw After IS Defeat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The continuous military presence of the United States and Turkey in Syria after the complete elimination of the Islamic State (IS, ISIS, terrorist organization, banned in Russia) would ignite popular resistance, Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik.

Assad was asked to describe how Damascus was going to tackle what it considers the illegal presence of the US and Turkish troops.

"It is an occupation and, in this situation, we have to do two things. The first is to eliminate the excuse that they have been using for this occupation, which is the terrorists � in this case, ISIS. Most of the world now knows that ISIS was created by the Americans and is supported by them � they give them their missions, like any American troops.

You have to eliminate the excuse. So eliminating the terrorists in Syria is priority number one for us. After that, if they, the Americans and the Turks, don't leave, the natural thing that will happen is popular resistance," the Syrian president said.

According to Assad, Washington and Ankara would not agree to withdraw their troops via discussion and the international law is helpless in making them withdraw due its lack of compliance mechanisms, which leaves the popular resistance the only tool available to Damascus.

"This is what happened in Iraq. What made the Americans withdraw in 2007? It was because of the popular resistance in Iraq," the Syrian president added.