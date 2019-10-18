DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Syrian president's political adviser Bouthaina Shaaban on Thursday described US-Turkey agreement on ceasefire in northern Syria as "unclear."

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held negotiations with US Vice President Mike Pence in Ankara that lasted more than 4 hours.

The parties agreed to suspend the Turkish operation in Syria for 120 hours to facilitate the withdrawal of the Syrian Kurds' militia to a distance of about 30 kilometers (some 20 miles) from the border with Turkey.

"The ceasefire agreement announced by the US and Turkey is unclear," Shaaban said in an interview with al-Mayadeen television.

"As for the term a 'security zone,' it is incorrect: what Turkey really implies is a zone of occupation," she added.