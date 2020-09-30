UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assad's Aide Says Russia Played Key Role In Defeating Terrorism On Vast Swathes Of Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 09:03 PM

Assad's Aide Says Russia Played Key Role in Defeating Terrorism on Vast Swathes of Syria

Russia's decision to join the anti-terror fight in Syria five years ago played a vital role in rooting out terrorism from large swathes of land, Bouthaina Shaaban, a political and media adviser to the Syrian president, told Sputnik on the fifth anniversary of the Russian operation in the Arab republic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Russia's decision to join the anti-terror fight in Syria five years ago played a vital role in rooting out terrorism from large swathes of land, Bouthaina Shaaban, a political and media adviser to the Syrian president, told Sputnik on the fifth anniversary of the Russian operation in the Arab republic.

On September 30, Russia marks five years since the launch of its anti-terror operation in Syria at the request of President Bashar Assad.

"The entry of the Russians in 2015 beside the Syrian army was extremely important for defeating the forces of terrorism from large parts of Syria.

We do appreciate all the sacrifices that the Russian military gave to Syria on the land of Syria," Shaaban said in an interview.

The official expressed belief that this fight was being waged "on behalf of the entire world" for the sake of defeating global terrorism.

According to Shaaban, the fight is not over yet.

The Arab republic, she stressed, will continue the battle "until we liberate every inch of the Syrian land."

Related Topics

World Army Syria Russia September 2015 Media All From Arab

Recent Stories

Assad's Aide Blasts US-Kurdish Oil Deal as 'Robber ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles over demise of Jamshed Bag ..

2 minutes ago

Mayor Islamabad distributes COVID safety kits amon ..

2 minutes ago

KDA Executive Engineer arrested for taking bribe

5 minutes ago

Czechs, Slovaks declare state of emergency to comb ..

5 minutes ago

Northern starts National T20 Cup title defence wit ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.