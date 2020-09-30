(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Russia's decision to join the anti-terror fight in Syria five years ago played a vital role in rooting out terrorism from large swathes of land, Bouthaina Shaaban, a political and media adviser to the Syrian president, told Sputnik on the fifth anniversary of the Russian operation in the Arab republic.

On September 30, Russia marks five years since the launch of its anti-terror operation in Syria at the request of President Bashar Assad.

"The entry of the Russians in 2015 beside the Syrian army was extremely important for defeating the forces of terrorism from large parts of Syria.

We do appreciate all the sacrifices that the Russian military gave to Syria on the land of Syria," Shaaban said in an interview.

The official expressed belief that this fight was being waged "on behalf of the entire world" for the sake of defeating global terrorism.

According to Shaaban, the fight is not over yet.

The Arab republic, she stressed, will continue the battle "until we liberate every inch of the Syrian land."