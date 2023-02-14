(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Decision of Syrian president Bashar Assad to open two more border crossings to earthquake-affected Syria does not require a UN Security Council resolution, Permanent Representative Bassam Sabbagh told journalists.

"I think it (UNSC resolution) is not needed. I think it's a decision made by our leadership. It's a sovereign decision and it is an agreement made between Syria and the United Nations," Sabbagh said on Monday.

Earlier, Assad agreed to open the two extra crossing points of Bab Al-Salam and Al Ra'ee from Türkiye to north-west Syria for an initial period of three months to allow for the timely delivery of humanitarian aid.

Diplomats seem divided on the issue of whether a resolution is needed to reaffirm this decision.

A UN diplomatic source told Sputnik that Syria acted in its sovereign capacity in making this move.

"We are fully satisfied with that. Decision of the Security Council, in our opinion, is not needed," the source said.

The French Ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Riviere said that either it will work without a resolution in a transparent manner without any obstacles or the Security Council will have to get back to work and look into the UN Chapter VII.

Under Chapter VII, the UN Security Council can take actions if it determines something creates a threat to international peace and security.

On the other hand, sources from the Security Council say that Britain and the United States want to see a resolution confirming the openings regardless.

Until now, humanitarian aid has been delivered via one cross-border crossing to Syria, through Bab al-Hawa.

The delivery of aid has also been hindered by current sanctions against Syria. Last week, the US Treasury said it would provide 180-day sanctions relief for Syria in order to allow certain transactions for recovery efforts after it was hit by devastating earthquakes.

Nevertheless, PhD candidate in the Department of Private International Law and Economic Sanctions of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation Wael Mosa told Sputnik that the last measure taken by the United States is "spraying of ash on the eyes."

"In fact the last measures taken by the USA did not help at all yet, even the American aid that has been provided has not yet arrived. Organizations and whole countries are afraid to help Syria because of sanctions that can be imposed on them also because of their help," Mosa said.

Parts of Turkey and Syria were on February 6 hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey exceeded 31,640. In Syria, the World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated the number at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll in the government-controlled areas topped 1,410 people.