Assad's Possible Participation In SCO Summit Not Discussed - Uzbek Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 02:40 PM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has never raised the issue of a possible visit of Syrian President Bashar Assad to the upcoming summit in Uzbekistan, as suggested by some media, Uzbek National Coordinator of SCO Affairs Rakhmatulla Nurimbetov said on Friday.

On Tuesday, sources told Iran's Tasnim news agency that Assad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may meet at the SCO summit in September. Later that day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu denied that a meeting was planned at all or that Assad was invited to the event.

"This issue has not been discussed or raised anywhere within the SCO," Nurimbetov told reporters when asked about the rumored visit.

The SCO summit will take place in the Uzbek city of Samarkand from September 15-16.

