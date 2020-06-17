A court in Paris sentenced Rifaat Assad uncle of Syrian President Bashar Assad to four years in prison for money laundering and tax fraud, the AFP news agency reported Wednesday

The court also reportedly ordered arrest of the property Rifaat Assad had in France and an asset worth 29 million Euros ($32.6 million) in London.