UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assad's Uncle Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison In France Over Money Laundering - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:07 PM

Assad's Uncle Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison in France Over Money Laundering - Reports

A court in Paris sentenced Rifaat Assad uncle of Syrian President Bashar Assad to four years in prison for money laundering and tax fraud, the AFP news agency reported Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) A court in Paris sentenced Rifaat Assad uncle of Syrian President Bashar Assad to four years in prison for money laundering and tax fraud, the AFP news agency reported Wednesday.

The court also reportedly ordered arrest of the property Rifaat Assad had in France and an asset worth 29 million Euros ($32.6 million) in London.

Related Topics

Syria France London Paris Money Million Court

Recent Stories

ADDA, Intel to support digital transformation effo ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Medical Association urges upon govt for t ..

1 minute ago

Virus case tally surges in Oman, Morocco

1 minute ago

ENOC Group records 12 million cashless transaction ..

2 hours ago

Over 30Mln Tonnes of Cargo to Be Carried Via Russi ..

1 minute ago

Norway Says Salmon Not Source of Coronavirus Found ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.