MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The victory of Bashar Assad in the presidential election in Syria shows that the Syrian people support the continuation of the political process in the country, Konstantin Kosachev, deputy chairman of Russia's upper chamber, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Our colleagues, senators who were present at the site as observers say that the situation was absolutely calm, the rules of campaigning and other pre-election activities were not violated, and the citizens showed an extremely high interest in the vote," Kosachev said.

The senior lawmaker expressed regret over the fact that Syrians living in territories that remain controlled by militants, such as Idlib, could not cast votes.

According to Kosachev, "some people, chiefly outside Syria" may be disappointed by Assad's victory.

"However, for Syrians he is the personification of changes for the better, restoration of statehood and suspension of hostilities in most of the country's territory ... As a result of the election, voter gave their mandate to continue the political process, and Russia is certainly ready to support Syrians in this important matter. But only themselves can choose their path," Kosachev concluded.