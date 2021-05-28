UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assad's Victory Shows Syrians Support Continuation Of Political Process- Russia's Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 12:10 PM

Assad's Victory Shows Syrians Support Continuation of Political Process- Russia's Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The victory of Bashar Assad in the presidential election in Syria shows that the Syrian people support the continuation of the political process in the country, Konstantin Kosachev, deputy chairman of Russia's upper chamber, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Our colleagues, senators who were present at the site as observers say that the situation was absolutely calm, the rules of campaigning and other pre-election activities were not violated, and the citizens showed an extremely high interest in the vote," Kosachev said.

The senior lawmaker expressed regret over the fact that Syrians living in territories that remain controlled by militants, such as Idlib, could not cast votes.

According to Kosachev, "some people, chiefly outside Syria" may be disappointed by Assad's victory.

"However, for Syrians he is the personification of changes for the better, restoration of statehood and suspension of hostilities in most of the country's territory ... As a result of the election, voter gave their mandate to continue the political process, and Russia is certainly ready to support Syrians in this important matter. But only themselves can choose their path," Kosachev concluded.

Related Topics

Election Militants Syria Russia Vote Idlib SITE Chamber May

Recent Stories

Dubai Police receives delegation from Internal Aff ..

1 hour ago

Brainchild launches 2nd party data hub through pre ..

1 hour ago

Cracks appear in PML-N over party leadership: Sour ..

1 hour ago

PM to inaugurate Special Economic Zone under CPEC ..

1 hour ago

Covid-19 claims 67 more lives during last 24 hours ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.