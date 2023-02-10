Assailant Attacks US Congresswoman Craig in Her Washington Home - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) An unknown assailant has attacked US Congresswoman Angie Craig in the elevator of her Washington apartment building as a result of which she bruises, the congresswoman's office said in a statement on Thursday.

"This morning about 7:15 a.m., Rep.

Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, DC Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising but is otherwise okay," the statement said. "The congresswoman called 911 and the assailant fled."

There is no evidence that the attack was politically motivated, the statement said.

Craig represents the second congressional district in the state of Minnesota and was elected to Congress in 2018.