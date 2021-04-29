UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assailant In Kindergarten Knife Attack In Southern China Has Mental Disorder - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 10:27 PM

Assailant in Kindergarten Knife Attack in Southern China Has Mental Disorder - Police

The suspect who carried out the knife attack at a kindergarten in the city of Beiliu in southwestern China's Guangxi province has mental illness, local police said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The suspect who carried out the knife attack at a kindergarten in the city of Beiliu in southwestern China's Guangxi province has mental illness, local police said on Thursday.

"On April 29, law enforcement agencies determined that the suspect had schizophrenia," the local police said in a statement.

The attacker was detained by the police following the attack on Wednesday.

According to the police, two of the 18 injured in the attack have died and the other 16 survivors are in stable condition.

Local police said earlier that 16 children and two teachers were injured during the attack. The police did not identify whether the deceased victims were children or the teachers.

Following the tragic attack on Wednesday, the Chinese ministries of education and public security issued urgent directives instructing schools in the country to boost security measures on campus.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Education China Died April

Recent Stories

WFP Urges for Urgent Action in Madagascar as Droug ..

40 seconds ago

US Pending Home Sales Below Expectations in March ..

41 seconds ago

Lebanon Eyeing Russia's Support in Economic Projec ..

43 seconds ago

Moderna Commits to Supply 3Bln of Coronavirus Vacc ..

46 seconds ago

Athens Blames Ankara, Turkish Cypriots for Collaps ..

4 minutes ago

Lebanese Lawmaker Suggests Holding Conference on S ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.