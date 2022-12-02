Assange Appeals to ECHR to Challenge Extradition From UK to US - Reports

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to challenge his extradition from the UK to the US, Reuters reported, citing a court statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to challenge his extradition from the UK to the US, Reuters reported, citing a court statement.

"We confirm that an application has been received," the statement cited by the agency said.

Assange faces 175 years in prison in the United States, where the 51-year-old Australian was charged with revealing the largest body of classified information in the history of the country.