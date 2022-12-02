UrduPoint.com

Assange Appeals To ECHR To Challenge Extradition From UK To US - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to challenge his extradition from the UK to the US, Reuters reported, citing a court statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to challenge his extradition from the UK to the US, Reuters reported, citing a court statement.

"We confirm that an application has been received," the statement cited by the agency said.

Assange faces 175 years in prison in the United States, where the 51-year-old Australian was charged with revealing the largest body of classified information in the history of the country.

More Stories From World

