Assange Appears in London Court for Extradition Trial

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has arrived at the Woolwich Crown Court in London on the first day of his week-long extradition trial on the US request, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reported Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has arrived at the Woolwich Crown Court in London on the first day of his week-long extradition trial on the US request, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reported Monday.

Assange, whose health, according to lawyers, has seriously deteriorated after his April arrest to the point where his life was at risk, came wearing a light gray suit, shaved and looking well, the correspondent added.

The whistleblower confirmed his name and age upon the start of the hearing.

Assange's father, John Shipton, is also present at the hearing, along with other supporters.

The court has started by hearing US arguments in favor of handing the 48-yer-old over to the US to be tried on espionage charges.

After a week of opening arguments, the hearings will be adjourned and resume on May 18 for three weeks of providing evidence.

Dozens of Assange supporters gathered outside the court on Monday morning, carrying banners with messages such as "Don't Extradite Assange" and "The Truth Will Win.

" Supporters of the WikiLeaks founder were heard chanting "Free Assange" at regular intervals.

Any verdict will likely be followed by an appeal from one of the parties. Assange's defense team has said earlier that the case will likely end up in the Supreme Court, and the entire legal process may take several years.

In the US, Assange faces 18 Federal charges, many in relation to the US Espionage Act, and could be sentenced to a maximum of 175 years incarceration if convicted. The Espionage Act makes it a crime to spread information that would interfere with the operations of the US armed forces during a war, or promote the success of the US' enemies.

Assange resided in the Ecuadorian embassy in London from 2012-2019 after claiming for asylum. In April, the embassy allowed UK police to enter and arrest the WikiLeaks founder, who was eventually sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for breaching bail conditions in 2012, in relation to rape accusations in Sweden that have since been dropped.