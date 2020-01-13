UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assange Appears In London Court In Person For US Extradition Hearing

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:07 PM

Assange Appears in London Court in Person for US Extradition Hearing

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has appeared in person in the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, where the hearing on his extradition to the United States has begun, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has appeared in person in the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, where the hearing on his extradition to the United States has begun, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Monday.

The hearing was delayed for more than an hour, which, according to Assange's lawyer, Gareth Peirce, was due to the fact that there were some complications at Belmarsh prison, where the WikiLeaks founder is being held. She also said that the defense still had limited opportunities to communicate with and transfer case materials to her client because of prison rules.

At the hearing, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that the next one would take place on January 23, and that Assange would take part via video conference.

In December, the court ruled that Assange's extradition case would consist of three separate stages, with hearings scheduled throughout January and February.

Assange, who was initially accused of sexual harassment and rape in Sweden in 2010, was in hiding at the Ecuadorian embassy in London from 2012 to 2019. In April, UK police entered the embassy to arrest the WikiLeaks founder, and he was eventually sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for breaching bail conditions.

In May, the US Department of Justice indicted Assange on 17 additional charges under the Espionage Age and demanded his extradition. If convicted of these charges, the WikiLeaks founder faces up to 175 years in prison. The UK home secretary at the time, Sajid Javid, approved the extradition request, stating that he did not believe Assange would face death or torture if extradited.

Related Topics

Hearing Police London United Kingdom United States Sweden January February April May December 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Japan PM Abe’s visit to UAE reflecti ..

23 minutes ago

Projected Annual Income From Istanbul Canal at $1B ..

1 minute ago

Iran companies to participate in Syria reconstruct ..

1 minute ago

Oscar best picture nominees

1 minute ago

Oscar best director nominees

1 minute ago

Oscar best actress nominees

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.