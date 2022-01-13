UrduPoint.com

Assange Asks UK Court To Certify 3 Points Of Law To Move Appeal To Supreme Court - Fiancee

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 09:53 PM

Assange Asks UK Court to Certify 3 Points of Law to Move Appeal to Supreme Court - Fiancee

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has requested the UK High Court of Justice to approve three points of law of general public importance, as at least one certified point is necessary for the Supreme Court to hear Assange's appeal against extradition to the United States, his fiancee Stella Moris said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has requested the UK High Court of Justice to approve three points of law of general public importance, as at least one certified point is necessary for the Supreme Court to hear Assange's appeal against extradition to the United States, his fiancee Stella Moris said on Thursday.

For the country's supreme court to hear an appeals case, it must be first recognized that the appeal concerns legal matters that are important to the larger public.

"Julian #Assange has asked the High Court to certify three points of law of general public importance. The Supreme Court cannot hear his appeal unless the High Court agrees to certify at least one of them.

The High Court could notify its decision about certification at any moment," Moris tweeted.

In December, the London High Court ruled in favor of the US appeal to extradite Assange, overturning an earlier decision that the whistleblower cannot be extradited to America due to health issues and the inhumane conditions he might face in the US prison system.

The whistleblower is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, the Australian journalist faces up to 175 years in prison.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Supreme Court Iraq London United Kingdom United States December Court

Recent Stories

All PTI members, parliamentarians endorse PM's pol ..

All PTI members, parliamentarians endorse PM's policies for resolving people's p ..

31 seconds ago
 England cuts Covid isolation period to boost econo ..

England cuts Covid isolation period to boost economy

32 seconds ago
 Russia Expects Turkey to Refrain From Ill-Consider ..

Russia Expects Turkey to Refrain From Ill-Considered Statements on Kazakhstan - ..

34 seconds ago
 Pant's brilliance gives India hope of historic ser ..

Pant's brilliance gives India hope of historic series win

35 seconds ago
 PSX, Deutsche Brse AG sign exclusive data licensin ..

PSX, Deutsche Brse AG sign exclusive data licensing agreement

37 seconds ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 153 points to close ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 153 points to close at 45,763 points 13 Jan 2022

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.