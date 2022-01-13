Assange Asks UK Court to Certify 3 Points of Law to Move Appeal to Supreme Court - Fiancee

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has requested the UK High Court of Justice to approve three points of law of general public importance, as at least one certified point is necessary for the Supreme Court to hear Assange's appeal against extradition to the United States, his fiancee Stella Moris said on Thursday

For the country's supreme court to hear an appeals case, it must be first recognized that the appeal concerns legal matters that are important to the larger public.

"Julian #Assange has asked the High Court to certify three points of law of general public importance. The Supreme Court cannot hear his appeal unless the High Court agrees to certify at least one of them.

The High Court could notify its decision about certification at any moment," Moris tweeted.

In December, the London High Court ruled in favor of the US appeal to extradite Assange, overturning an earlier decision that the whistleblower cannot be extradited to America due to health issues and the inhumane conditions he might face in the US prison system.

The whistleblower is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, the Australian journalist faces up to 175 years in prison.