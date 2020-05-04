Assange Case Delayed to at Least September - WikiLeaks

Hearings in the case of extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States have been put off to at least September, the whistleblowing website said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Hearings in the case of extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States have been put off to at least September, the whistleblowing website said on Monday.

The three-week extradition hearings were previously scheduled to begin on May 18.

"Assange hearing delayed to at least September," WikiLeaks wrote on Twitter.

On April 27, a UK court decided to reschedule Assange's hearings on extradition to the United States until after November 2 with the proceedings also fully suspended until May 4 to allow his legal team and the US representatives to agree on the schedules. The decision came after Assange's lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, once again asked the court for the extradition hearing to be delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed due to the health crisis.