Assange Delivered to London Court for Hearing on Bail Request

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was delivered to the Westminster Magistrates Court to hear the case about his possible release on bail days after his extradition to the US was blocked.

Assange's fiance, Stella Moris, and his legal team arrived in the court on foot earlier.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser, who on Monday ruled that Assange cannot be extradited, presides over the hearing Wednesday.

During previous bail requests, rulings have cited the whistleblower's "history of absconding" to deny him bail even when the lawyers claimed that Assange was at risk of dying of COVID-19 in prison due to his underlying health conditions.

Following his arrest at the Ecuadorean embassy in April, 2019, Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for skipping bail and after he served his time, the UK court ruled that he should remain in prison until the extradition case ends.

The US government has already announced that it will continue to seek Assange's extradition to try him for the publication of classified information that exposed war crimes committed by US military in Iraq and Afghanistan.

A US Department of Justice spokesman also said they were "extremely disappointed" by the decision made by UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser, so the prosecution will appeal the ruling at London's High Court, meaning that the extradition case will be in UK courts for months.