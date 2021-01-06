Assange Denied Bail on Grounds of Previous Violations

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The Westminster London District Magistrates' Court refused to release Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on bail, he will remain in prison pending a US extradition appeal.

Assange was denied bail on the grounds that he had previously violated the bail conditions. The court refused all previous petitions of lawyers on the same grounds.

An appeal can take many months, if not more than a year.