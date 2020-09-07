MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The UK court has rejected the request of the defense to adjourn the hearing on Julian Assange's extradition to the United States, Assange's whistleblowing organization WikiLeaks said Monday.

"Breaking: #Assangecase: Defence application for adjournment has been refused. Defence had stated "We are simply not in a position to gather evidence" to prepare for allegations "made in only the last few weeks." Compounded by #covid19 and lack of access to Assange," WikiLeaks said on Twitter.