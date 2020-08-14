Assange Extradition Hearing Adjourned Until September 7, Further Delays Possible

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The extradition trial of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange might face further delays, after judge Vanessa Baraitser on Friday adjourned the hearing until September 7, but left the request of the postponement to the decision of the whistleblower's lawyers, Wikileaks supporter Juan Passarelli reported.

"The case is adjourned to the 7th of September at the Old Bailey, pending any applications for delay," Passarelli, who was who was one of the six members of the public allowed into the courtroom where the administrative hearing was held, said via Twitter.

According to the activist, Assange's defense complained they had not had time to see the new superseding indictment the US prosecution presented to the court on August 12, arguing that they cannot deal with the expansion of the indictment in time for the September 7 extradition hearing.

Pasarelli also tweeted that Assange's lawyers called the new indictment introduced by the US prosecution "an abuse of conduct", because the new allegations do not concern the original charges regarding the publication by Wikileaks of US military and diplomatic classified information in 2010-2011.

Before adjourning the hearing, Baraitser ordered the whistleblower's defense to come up with a decision about a delay on Wednesday, he added.

In statements to the media outside the Westminster Magistrates Court, John Shipton, Assange's father, accused the US prosecutors of trying to postpone the hearing for after the November presidential elections in the United States.

"Washington is making every effort to ensure that the hearing is not held on September 7, but in fact, after the American elections, when Department of Justice will be able to put energy and effort and time in further persecution of Julian," Shipton said.

In a press release issued after the hearing, Wikileaks called the superseding indictment a "clear attempt to blindside the defence by US Attorney General William Barr", since the document just adds "new narrative" on the 18 original counts related to endangering US national security by conspiring to obtain and disclose classified information.

"The reissued request appears to serve a PR [public relations] purpose since it contains no new charges though still threatens Assange with 175 years in jail," the written statement added.

If the UK court consent to his extradition, Assange could be sentenced to 175 years behind bars.