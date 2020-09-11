UrduPoint.com
Assange Extradition Hearing to Resume as COVID-19 Suspect Tests Negative - WikiLeaks

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition hearing, which was halted on Thursday over COVID-19 concerns, will resume on Monday after the suspected virus carrier tested negative, WikiLeaks announced on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition hearing, which was halted on Thursday over COVID-19 concerns, will resume on Monday after the suspected virus carrier tested negative, WikiLeaks announced on Friday.

The UK court deciding whether to extradite Assange to the United States where he is wanted on espionage charge adjourned over concerns that one of the US prosecutors might have been exposed to COVID-19.

"The extradition hearings for Julian Assange will resume on the morning of Monday 14 Sep.

The hearings were halted on Thursday due to a #COVID scare: the results for which reported as negative," the whistleblowing organization wrote on Twitter.

The US Department of Justice is seeking to extradite Assange on 18 espionage and computer misuse charges, which carries a sentence as long as 175 years in prison, for publishing classified information on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and thousands of US diplomatic cables.

