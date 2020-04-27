Assange Extradition Hearings Rescheduled Until After November 2 - Judge

The hearings on the extradition of WIkiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States have been rescheduled until after Novem

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The hearings on the extradition of WIkiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States have been rescheduled until after November 2, UK judge Vanessa Baraitser said Monday.

The hearings were expected to start on May 18.

November 2 is the earliest beginning date for the three-week hearings, the judge said.

The proceedings have been fully suspended until May 4 so that Assange's legal team and the US representatives could agree on the schedules.