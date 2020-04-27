UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assange Extradition Hearings Rescheduled Until After November 2 - Judge

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 03:36 PM

Assange Extradition Hearings Rescheduled Until After November 2 - Judge

The hearings on the extradition of WIkiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States have been rescheduled until after Novem

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The hearings on the extradition of WIkiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States have been rescheduled until after November 2, UK judge Vanessa Baraitser said Monday.

The hearings were expected to start on May 18.

November 2 is the earliest beginning date for the three-week hearings, the judge said.

The proceedings have been fully suspended until May 4 so that Assange's legal team and the US representatives could agree on the schedules.

Related Topics

UK United States May November

Recent Stories

ANF recovers heroin from parcel booked for Canada

4 minutes ago

Imperial sells cigar business for 1.2 billion euro ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus calm reveals flourishing Venice Lagoon ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter's P ..

4 minutes ago

Brazil's Opposition Party Says Country at Risk of ..

4 minutes ago

Novak Notes Oil Demand Growth in Some Countries in ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.