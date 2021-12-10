UrduPoint.com

Assange Extradition Ruling 'Black Mark' On History Of Press Freedom - NGO

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:17 PM

Assange Extradition Ruling 'Black Mark' on History of Press Freedom - NGO

A London High Court's decision to overturn an earlier ruling that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the United States is a black day for press freedom in America and around the world, San Francisco-based nonprofit Freedom of the Press Foundation said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) A London High Court's decision to overturn an earlier ruling that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the United States is a black day for press freedom in America and around the world, San Francisco-based nonprofit Freedom of the Press Foundation said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the London court ruled in favor of a US appeal to extradite Assange, dismissing concerns raised about the journalist's health and the inhumane conditions he could face in the American prison system. The case will now be remitted to the Westminster Magistrates' Court with direction that a district judge will send the case to the secretary of state, who will decide on extradition.

"These proceedings, and today's ruling, are a black mark on the history of press freedom. That United States prosecutors continued to push for this outcome is a betrayal of the journalistic principles the Biden administration has taken credit for celebrating," Trevor Timm, executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, said in a statement.

He called prosecutorial actions against the whistleblower an abuse of the Espionage Act and "an embarrassment to basic ideals of justice and to core First Amendment values."

Freedom of the Press Foundation further urged the US Department of Justice to terminate its pursuit of prosecution of Assange and commit to not using the Espionage Act against journalists and their sources.

The whistleblower is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, the Australian journalist faces up to 175 years in prison.

Assange has been on remand at Belmarsh high-security prison in southeast London since October 2020, after serving an 11-month sentence for breaking bail after staying in the Ecuadorean embassy in London for seven years.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Iraq London San United States October 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Russia Urges NATO Not to Dismiss Bilateral Morator ..

Russia Urges NATO Not to Dismiss Bilateral Moratorium on Missiles in Europe - Ry ..

1 minute ago
 Russia's Preparation for Security Guarantees Talks ..

Russia's Preparation for Security Guarantees Talks With West in Advanced Stage - ..

1 minute ago
 realme GT Master Edition Makes Winter Look Resplen ..

Realme GT Master Edition Makes Winter Look Resplendent in Monochromatic Hues

42 minutes ago
 Biden Did Not Address Crimea Issue in Conversation ..

Biden Did Not Address Crimea Issue in Conversation With Putin - Ryabkov

1 minute ago
 Int'l anti-corruption day observed in Kohistan, To ..

Int'l anti-corruption day observed in Kohistan, Torghar

4 minutes ago
 Six diagnosed corona positive in district

Six diagnosed corona positive in district

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.