Assange Extradition Ruling 'Black Mark' on History of Press Freedom - NGO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) A London High Court's decision to overturn an earlier ruling that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the United States is a black day for press freedom in America and around the world, San Francisco-based nonprofit Freedom of the Press Foundation said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the London court ruled in favor of a US appeal to extradite Assange, dismissing concerns raised about the journalist's health and the inhumane conditions he could face in the American prison system. The case will now be remitted to the Westminster Magistrates' Court with direction that a district judge will send the case to the secretary of state, who will decide on extradition.

"These proceedings, and today's ruling, are a black mark on the history of press freedom. That United States prosecutors continued to push for this outcome is a betrayal of the journalistic principles the Biden administration has taken credit for celebrating," Trevor Timm, executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, said in a statement.

He called prosecutorial actions against the whistleblower an abuse of the Espionage Act and "an embarrassment to basic ideals of justice and to core First Amendment values."

Freedom of the Press Foundation further urged the US Department of Justice to terminate its pursuit of prosecution of Assange and commit to not using the Espionage Act against journalists and their sources.

The whistleblower is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, the Australian journalist faces up to 175 years in prison.

Assange has been on remand at Belmarsh high-security prison in southeast London since October 2020, after serving an 11-month sentence for breaking bail after staying in the Ecuadorean embassy in London for seven years.