UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assange Extradition Ruling To Be Given On January 4: Judge

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:18 PM

Assange extradition ruling to be given on January 4: judge

A British judge on Thursday said she would give a ruling on January 4 next year on whether to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A British judge on Thursday said she would give a ruling on January 4 next year on whether to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser adjourned the case after hearing four weeks of evidence, and remanded the 49-year-old Australian in custody until an administrative hearing later this month.

Related Topics

Hearing United States January

Recent Stories

Arabs account for 8.3 pct of total trading value i ..

34 minutes ago

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

1 hour ago

Stocks rise on US stimulus hopes

1 minute ago

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy tests positive for co ..

1 minute ago

Riders to undergo quick antigen tests before Giro ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.