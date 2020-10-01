Assange extradition ruling to be given on January 4: judge

A British judge on Thursday said she would give a ruling on January 4 next year on whether to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A British judge on Thursday said she would give a ruling on January 4 next year on whether to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser adjourned the case after hearing four weeks of evidence, and remanded the 49-year-old Australian in custody until an administrative hearing later this month.