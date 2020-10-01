Assange Extradition Ruling To Be Given On January 4: Judge
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:18 PM
A British judge on Thursday said she would give a ruling on January 4 next year on whether to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States
Judge Vanessa Baraitser adjourned the case after hearing four weeks of evidence, and remanded the 49-year-old Australian in custody until an administrative hearing later this month.