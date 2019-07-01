Assange Imprisonment Plotted to Prevent Prepare Defense Against US Extradition - Hrafnsson

Putting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in Belmarsh prison in London was a deliberate move designed to prevent him from properly preparing his defense line for the US extradition request hearing

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Putting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in Belmarsh prison in London was a deliberate move designed to prevent him from properly preparing his defense line for the US extradition request hearing, WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson told Sputnik.

"In fact, of course, he is placed in this position of not being able to sufficiently prepare his defense. ... And it is very deliberate that it's done: that he gets this very hard sentence for a minor violation per se of breaching bail. The maximum sentence of most is totally unacceptable, because it was known of course that he would then be in a position where he could not properly prepare for his defense on the extradition case," Hrafnsson said in an interview.