Assange Invites King Charles III To Visit Him In Prison After Coronation

Published May 05, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday invited UK King Charles III to visit him in the Belmarsh prison in London, where the journalist has been held for four years, to celebrate the coronation of the monarch on May 6.

"To His Majesty King Charles III. On the coronation of my liege, I thought it only fitting to extend a heartfelt invitation to you to commemorate this momentous occasion by visiting your very own kingdom within a kingdom: His Majesty's Prison Belmarsh ... After all, one can truly know the measure of a society by how it treats its prisoners, and your kingdom has surely excelled in that regard," Assange said in a letter to King Charles III, which was published on the Declassified UK website.

Assange recalled that the United Kingdom is the country with the largest number of prisoners in Western Europe.

He also noted that the living conditions in the prison are bad, mentioning the poor quality of food and sanitation.

Since April 2019, Assange, an Australian citizen, has been held in the high-security Belmarsh prison in London while facing prosecution in the United States under the Espionage Act. If convicted, the WikiLeaks founder may get 175 years in prison. In December 2022, he appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge his extradition.

WikiLeaks was founded by Julian Assange on October 4, 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began to publish large-scale leaks of classified government information, including from the US.

