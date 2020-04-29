UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assange, Jailed Catalan Politicians Describe COVID-19 Situation In Prisons In Letter To UN

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 05:26 PM

Assange, Jailed Catalan Politicians Describe COVID-19 Situation in Prisons in Letter to UN

A group of 30 prominent individuals currently serving prison terms, including WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and Catalan separatist politicians, have appealed to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in a collective letter to describe the deplorable situation in their detention facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), a pro-independence civil organization, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) A group of 30 prominent individuals currently serving prison terms, including WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and Catalan separatist politicians, have appealed to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in a collective letter to describe the deplorable situation in their detention facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), a pro-independence civil organization, said on Wednesday.

"Around thirty political prisoners from different territories around the world have sent a letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, with the purpose of denouncing their situation of imprisonment during the Coronavirus crisis, after international institutions and organizations such as the Council of Europe, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch recommended reducing the population in prisons due to the high risk of spreading the disease," the organization said in a press release.

Quoting the letter, the ANC said its authors have expressed their concern that "many states are not complying with their recommendations" and that "keeping prisoners in detention during this pandemic carries a high risk for their lives and health," as put by Bachelet himself, especially given "the lack of hygiene, health resources and overcrowding in prisons and detention centers" in most of their countries.

The letter calls attention to danger associated not only with the risk of outbreaks, but also with the "repression against the protests that some prisoners have carried out in different detention centers," as quoted in the press release.

Listed among signatories were the Catalan political prisoners, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and activists imprisoned in Argentina, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, Morocco and Western Sahara.

The ANC said two of its former presidents, Jordi Sanchez and Carme Forcadell, both sentenced to nine years in prison over involvement in the 2017 Catalan independence referendum, were also among the signatories.

Assange is currently in the Belmarsh high-security prison in the United Kingdom pending extradition to the United States on charges of espionage potentially punishable by a 175-year term.

Related Topics

National Assembly World United Nations Europe Amnesty International Guatemala Independence Argentina United Kingdom United States Colombia Morocco Honduras 2017 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brazil Should Introduce Progressive Tax Reform to ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Consul Says Quarantine Measures in China's ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Installs Thermal Cameras in Holy Mosq ..

3 minutes ago

Political Dialogue Only Solution to Libya Conflict ..

3 minutes ago

Beijing Calls on US to Be Transparent About Purpos ..

3 minutes ago

Berlin Confirms Normandy Four Foreign Ministers' V ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.