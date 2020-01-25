Assange Moved Out of Solitary Confinement in UK Prison - Lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been eventually moved out of the solitary confinement in the Belmarsh prison, where he has been held since April, following petitions of his defense, Renata Avila, a lawyer and a member of the Legal and Advocacy team for the freedom of Julian Assange and the Defence of WikiLeaks, confirmed to Sputnik on Friday.

"Good news, Julian moved out of solitary," Avila said.

Earlier in the day, Westminster Magistrates' Court in London decided to postpone hearings on Assange's extradition to the United States from February to May.

In May, the US Department of Justice indicted Assange on 17 charges under the Espionage Age and demanded his extradition. If convicted of these charges, the WikiLeaks founder faces up to 175 years in prison. Then-UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid approved the extradition request, stating that he did not believe Assange would face death or torture if extradited.