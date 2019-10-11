UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assange Ordered To Court For Extradition Hearing

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 06:52 PM

Assange ordered to court for extradition hearing

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was ordered Friday to make his first in-person London court appearance to determine whether he can be released from prison as he fights extradition to the United States

London, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was ordered Friday to make his first in-person London court appearance to determine whether he can be released from prison as he fights extradition to the United States.

The 48-year-old Australian has been in custody at the high-security Belmarsh prison in southwest London since being dramatically dragged from Ecuador's embassy in April.

He could be sentenced to spend up to 175 years in a US prison if convicted on all charges filed under the US Espionage Act.

London's Westminster Magistrates' Court judge Tan Ikram ordered Assange to appear in person for a case management hearing on October 21.

The final extradition hearing has been scheduled for February 28 next year.

Assange used WikiLeaks to publish classified military and diplomatic files in 2010 about US bombing campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq that proved highly embarrassing to the US government.

He has been making periodic appearances by video-link at administrative hearings as he tries to prove that he is no longer a flight risk and can be set free on bail due to poor health.

Assange looked gaunt and moved with caution as he walked into a prison holding cell and slowly seated himself to face the camera at Friday's hearing, an AFP reporter in court said.

Related Topics

Hearing Afghanistan Poor Iraq London Ecuador United States February April October All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

16 minutes ago

Israel Cannot Prevent Russian Citizen Extradition ..

4 minutes ago

Normandy Four Summit Being Prepared at Level of Ai ..

4 minutes ago

Burkina violence forces 267,000 to flee in last 3 ..

4 minutes ago

Bahria Town making regular payments for MDA land, ..

4 minutes ago

United Airlines pushes MAX flights back to 2020

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.