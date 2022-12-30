Assange Pays Tribute to British Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange expressed his condolences over the death of British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who supported him in public protests, Assange's wife said on social media on Friday.

On Thursday, Westwood passed away in London at the age of 81.

"Vivienne was a Dame and a pillar of the anti-establishment. Bold, creative, thoughtful and a good friend. The best of Britain. She will be missed terribly by me and many others," Stella Moris wrote on her Twitter account on behalf of Assange, who has been imprisoned in Belmarsh prison in London since 2019 on a US arrest warrant linked to the publication of a series of classified documents.

Westwood was "a true altruist" that fought "for humanity's future," the message added.

Westwood has been called the founder of high fashion punk. In 1992, she became an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, and in 2006, a Dame Commander. One of the world's most famous fashion designers, Westwood was known as an activist - in particular, she spoke out in defense of Assange and in 2014 expressed her support for the idea of Scottish independence.