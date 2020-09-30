UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assange Performed Enormous Service To World By Revealing US Government Secrets - Witness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:37 PM

Assange Performed Enormous Service to World by Revealing US Government Secrets - Witness

US linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky on Wednesday told the UK court deciding on the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States that the whistleblower has performed an enormous service to the people by revealing information the US government wanted to keep secret

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) US linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky on Wednesday told the UK court deciding on the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States that the whistleblower has performed an enormous service to the people by revealing information the US government wanted to keep secret.

"In my view, Julian Assange, in courageously upholding political beliefs that most of us profess to share, has performed an enormous service to all the people in the world who treasure the values of freedom and democracy and who therefore demand the right to know what their elected representatives are doing," Chomsky said in a written statement read by Assange's legal team at the London Criminal Court.

The US Department of Justice is seeking the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder on 17 espionage charges and one count of computer misuse, which carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison, for the publication of classified information on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and thousands of US diplomatic cables between 2010 and 2011.

According to Chomsky, the US government has categorized the whistleblower's actions as criminal because they exposed "power to sunlight", and may cause it "to evaporate if the population grasp the opportunity to become independent citizens [of] a free society rather than subjects of a master who operates in secret."

On day 17 of the hearing that resumed on September 7 after six months of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK court also heard testimonies of two witnesses who used to work for the Spanish security company hired by the Ecuadorean embassy in London after Assange had taken refuge there.

Both former employees of UC Global testified on condition of anonymity that the firm director, David Morales, gave them direct orders to spy on Assange and his lawyers and record all their conversations.

According to one of the witnesses, the spying began after Morales attended in July 2016 a security sector trade far in Las Vegas, where he signed a "flashy contract" with the Las Vegas Sand company, owned by Sheldom Addison, a US tycoon with close links to US President Donald Trump.

After his trip, Morales gathered the employees at the firm's headquarters in Spain's Jerez and told them that "from now on" UC Global would be playing "in the big league," the witness added.

The second anonymous witness argued that after Trump won the US presidential election in 2016, the collection of information on Assange intensified "as Morales became more obsessed with obtaining as much information as possible."

Spanish lawyer Baltazar Garzon, who is part of Assange's legal team and was among the persons spied on by UC Global during his visit to the Ecuadorean embassy, has filed a criminal complaint against Morales at a Madrid court for violating the privacy of his client and passing the information to the US.

Assange's extradition hearing is due to close on October 2, but the decision on whether the WikiLeaks founder will be sent to the United States will not be made until after the US presidential election on November 3, or possibly next year, since the judge presiding over the case granted the whistleblower's legal team another four weeks to submit the closing arguments, and a further two weeks to the prosecution for a reply.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Afghanistan World Democracy Lawyers Iraq Company Visit Trump London Garzon David Madrid Las Vegas Spain United Kingdom United States May July September October November Criminals 2016 All From Government Share Court

Recent Stories

Indian procurement of rifles cannot yield border a ..

2 minutes ago

ETPB approves to prepare data of agri, urban prope ..

2 minutes ago

PTI workers protest against ANP MPA Khushdil Khan

2 minutes ago

Agriculture deptts coordination vital to reap bene ..

6 minutes ago

Sports activities gradually resuming in the provin ..

6 minutes ago

Two vehicle lifters arrested, four bikes recovered ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.