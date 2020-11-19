Assange Put Into Lockdown After COVID-19 Outbreak in UK Prison - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been put into lockdown in his cell after a COVID-19 outbreak at the London prison where he is awaiting the judgment from an extradition trial to the United States, the UK media reported on Friday.

According to the Daily Mail tabloid, the whistleblower and a number of inmates at Belmarsh, in south east London, have received a letter from the prison governor notifying them about the coronavirus outbreak.

Assange has been held in prison since his arrest at the Ecuadorean embassy in London on April, 2019.

The extradition hearing ended at London´s Old Bailey court on October 1 and the judgment will be handed down on January 4, 2021, but depending on the outcome, it is possible that the case will go before several UK courts before it is concluded.

The US Department of Justice is seeking the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder on 17 espionage charges and on one count of computer misuse, which carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison, for the publication of classified information on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and thousands of US diplomatic cables between 2010 and 2011.