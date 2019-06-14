UrduPoint.com
Assange Refutes All Accusations, Protests Against Extradition To US During Court Hearing

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 06:17 PM

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange refuted during a court hearing on Friday all of the United States' accusations against him and protested against his possible extradition to the country

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange refuted during a court hearing on Friday all of the United States' accusations against him and protested against his possible extradition to the country.

During his third hearing at the Westminster Magistrates' Court, Assange said via video link from the Belmarsh Prison that he was not guilty and vowed to personally attend the next hearing, scheduled for October 21.

Assange also stated that he had not violated any laws and had merely done his job as a journalist.

The Wikileaks founder was arrested in London on April 11 and then sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail back in 2012, when he took asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK capital to avoid being extradited to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault charges.

If extradited to the United States, where he is wanted on espionage charges, Assange may face up to 175 years in prison.

