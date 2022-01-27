Assange Should Be Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize - Fiancee

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Stella Moris, the fiancee of jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, suggested on Thursday that he be nominated for the Nobel Prize for his contributions to world peace

"Do you know someone who is eligible to nominate #Assange for the Nobel Peace Prize? Deadline 31 January 23:59 CET (22:59 GMT). Julian #Assange has made unique and undeniable contributions to peace by lifting the fog of war," Morris wrote on Twitter.

Assange is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on the atrocities committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, Assange may be sentenced to up to 175 years in prison.

The WikiLeaks founder has been on remand at the Belmarsh maximum-security prison in southeast London since October 2020, after serving an 11-month sentence for breaking bail conditions. In 2012, instead of appearing in court as his bail conditions demanded, Assange sought shelter in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he remained until 2019 over concerns that he might otherwise end up extradited to the US.

In December, the London High Court ruled in favor of the US appeal to extradite Assange, overturning an earlier decision that the Australian journalist cannot be extradited to the US due to health issues and the inhumane conditions he might face in the US prison system.

