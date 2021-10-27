Assange Supporters Gather Outside UK High Court Ahead of Extradition Appeal Hearing

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange have gathered outside the UK High Court ahead of the hearing in the US government's appeal against a London court decision opposing the whistleblower's extradition to the US on health grounds, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

So far, about 100 people have come to the court building, holding posters. They sing songs and call for Assange's release and an end to his prosecution.

"I am here because I care about press freedom. And this is a real threat.

If they are now to extradite him to the US, it will state a precedent that no journalist, no truth telling journalist is safe," one of the demonstrators told Sputnik.

From October 27-28, the UK High Court is scheduled to consider the US government's appeal challenging the January ruling by a UK district court judge against extraditing Assange to the US, citing his health and the risk of suicide in the US prison system. The judge, however, decided that he must remain in prison until the outcome of a US appeal hearing.