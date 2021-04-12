UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assange Supporters In UK Hold Protest To Mark Arrest Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 01:20 AM

Assange Supporters in UK Hold Protest to Mark Arrest Anniversary

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Julian Assange supporters held protests in London on Sunday to mark two years since the WikiLeaks founder was dragged out of the Ecuadorean embassy in London and imprisoned in the United Kingdom, where he is waiting in jail for the outcome of an extradition request filed by the United States.

Activists gathered outside the embassy of Ecuador, the Westminster Magistrates Court and the maximum-security prison of Belmarsh, in south London, to request his release.

"To have someone in prison for exposing criminal acts while the people who perpetrated these criminal acts are outside is ridiculous," Isaac, one of the protesters told Sputnik outside the prison, where a group of people chanted: "there is only one decision, no extradition."

According to the Don't Extradite Assange Campaign, similar protests were also held on Sunday in Washington, New York City, London, Berlin and Sydney.

WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson was also quoted as saying: "It's long past time for this injustice to end and we continue to appeal to the United States and the Department of Justice to drop the appeal and all the charges against Julian.

This gross injustice must come to an end."

Assange was arrested in London on April 11, 2019 and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping his bail back in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy in the UK capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was facing sexual assault charges that were later dropped by the Swedish justice.

The whistleblower is wanted by the US Justice Department on espionage and computer fraud charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of secret files and classified information that shed light on war crimes committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. He faces up to 175 years in solitary confinement inside a top security US prison if convicted in the US.

In January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled not to extradite Assange to the United States, citing health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system, but decided that he must await in prison for the outcome of an appeal filed by the US prosecutors.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Washington Jail Iraq Suicide Sydney London Berlin New York Ecuador United Kingdom United States Sweden January April Criminals Sunday 2019 All Top Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Marmoom Camel Race ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Rashid Al Nuaimi attend virtua ..

3 hours ago

Emaar Properties approves 10% dividend payment for ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; missile, drone attack a ..

3 hours ago

UAE moon-sighting committee to convene tomorrow to ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police ban heavy-duty trucks during peak ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.