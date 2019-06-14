Assange Supporters Protest in London, Slam UK Home Secretary for Signing Extradition Order

Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gathered on Friday near the Westminster Magistrates Court, which heard his case for the third time, in order to show their discontent with the UK government's plans to extradite the whistleblower to the United States

On Thursday, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid said that he had signed an extradition order for Assange to face charges in the United States.

"I think it's a clear case of class justice before any facts of the case are heard. Javid's agreed to the extradition and as a political decision it just shows how the British Home Secretary is acceding to the demands of the American justice system to ship Assange over to the US where he can be jailed for life, if not executed," Richard, a member of the Socialist Equality Party, told Sputnik outside the court.

Richard went on to argue that the UK Conservative Party was in crisis following the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May on June 7, with the mainstream press preferring to focus on the issue of her replacement rather than other important issues, such as the anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, or the incarceration of Assange.

Others claimed that Javid's decision reflected on his performance both as a home secretary and as a potential leader of the Conservative Party.

They believe this move might potentially be related to his efforts to win himself the top position as prime minister.

"It's not good news, I mean the home secretary has signed off on the request already before any judgment has been reached ... Maybe that's part of his political posturing as part of his place in the leadership race, I don't know, but he's not an honorable person. So I'm not expecting great things of him as either Home Secretary or a potential Tory leader. When it comes to Julian Assange though it's clear what's happening here is that that under international law, his human rights, have been trampled, they've been totally overridden," Joe, a supporter of the group United in Solidarity for Julian Assange (Unity4J), told Sputnik.

Assange was arrested in London on April 11. The following month, he was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail back in 2012, when he claimed asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK capital to avoid being extradited to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault charges, and possibly being sent to the United States after that.

If extradited to the United States, where he is wanted on espionage charges, the whistleblower may face up to 175 years in prison.