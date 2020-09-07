Assange Supporters Rally in Paris in Wake of Extradition Hearings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) A group of people gathered on Monday on the Place de l'Opera square in Paris to demand the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, whose extradition hearings are underway in London, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The participants of the gathering brought posters with Assange's photos and slogans saying "Free Assange," "No extradition for Julian Assange," "Freedom for Julian Assange Now.

" They have been chanting "Free Assange" since the start of the demonstration.

The United States demands Assange's extradition in connection with confidential documents made public by WikiLeaks. In a separate case, the UK court sentenced him to jail time over the breach of bail conditions.

Dozens of his supporters have also gathered outside the London Central Criminal Court building, calling for his release.

The trial is expected to last at least three weeks.