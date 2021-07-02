UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assange Supporters Sail Boat On Thames River To Demand His Release From Prison

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 01:40 AM

Assange Supporters Sail Boat on Thames River to Demand His Release From Prison

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Dozens of supporters of Julian Assange and his partner Stella Moris embarked on Thursday on a boat trip on the Thames River in central London to demand the release from prison of the WikiLeaks founder.

Video footage posted on social media showed the boat sailing from Festival Pier and briefly stopping outside the Houses of Parliament before continuing down the river to the US embassy in Vauxhall.

Moris, who was accompanied by Gabriel, one of the two sons she had with the Australian journalist while he was holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London, told reporters that Assange's was a "political case" because six months after a UK judge refused to extradite him to the United States, "he's still sitting" in Belmarsh prison.

"Julian is innocent and what's happened here is that journalism is on trial," she said.

The WikiLeaks founder, who will turn 50 on Saturday, was arrested in London on April 11, 2019, and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail back in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was facing sexual assault charges that were later dropped.

The whistleblower is wanted by the US Justice Department on espionage and computer fraud charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of secret files and classified information that shed light on war crimes committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. He faces up to 175 years in solitary confinement inside a top security American prison if convicted in the US.

In January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled not to extradite Assange to the United States, citing health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system, but decided that he must wait in prison for the outcome of an appeal filed by US prosecutors.

As part of the events to mark Assange's 50th birthday, supporters are calling people to join them for a picnic in Parliament Square on Saturday.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Parliament Social Media Iraq Suicide London United Kingdom United States Sweden January April 2019 From Top

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

1 hour ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

2 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

2 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

1 hour ago

Trump Team Launches New Social Media Platform Call ..

1 hour ago

CSTO Chief Says Fat Chance Afghanistan Crisis Can ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.