UrduPoint.com

Assange Supporters Stage Protest Outside US Department Of Justice In Washington

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Assange Supporters Stage Protest Outside US Department of Justice in Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Around a hundred protesters gathered outside the US Department of Justice in downtown Washington on Saturday, urging the authorities to drop charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and stop his extradition from the United Kingdom.

On June 17, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel approved the extradition of the 51-year-old Australian journalist to the US, where he is facing a possible sentence of up to 175 years in prison. WikiLeaks called Patel's decision a dark day for press freedom and for British democracy and promised to challenge the order.

The protesters marched around the building, holding a banner saying "Free Assange," and staged a protest in front of the entrance.

One activist, a former analyst and case officer for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Kiriakou, stressed that the information released by Assange belongs to the American people, who have the right to know what the government does on their behalf.

Another participant, Jeremy "Spike" Cohen, who was the Libertarian party's nominee for the US vice president in 2020, noted that both current and previous US administrations had common views on Assange, as the government is controlled by the military-industrial sector.

Leader of the Doctors for Assange group, Dr Jill Stein, stressed that his possible extradition to the US poses major risks to his life and "the life of our democracy."

Assange is wanted by the US on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Protest Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Washington Democracy Iraq United Kingdom June 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

1 hour ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

1 hour ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

2 hours ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

2 hours ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

2 hours ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.