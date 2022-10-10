Assange Tests Positive for COVID-19 in UK Jail - WikiLeaks

UrduPoint.com

Published October 10, 2022

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolated in his prison cell, WikiLeaks said on Monday, citing Assange's wife

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolated in his prison cell, WikiLeaks said on Monday, citing Assange's wife.

Assange is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. The 51-year-old Australian, who faces up to 175 years in jail in the US, is now staying at a UK prison pending extradition.

"Following Saturdays historic Human Chain around parliament Julian Assange tests positive for Covid," WikiLeaks said on Twitter.

On Saturday, Assange's supporters formed a human chain outside the UK parliament in London, demanding an end to the US attempt to have him extradited to face criminal charges.

Assange's wife, Stella Morris, said she was worried about her husband's health, which has deteriorated since he was sent to London's Belmarsh prison three years ago.

"He is now locked in his cell 24 hours a day," WikiLeaks added, citing Morris.

Since June 2012, the WikiLeaks founder had been hiding at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, fearing extradition; however, in April 2019, he was arrested by the UK authorities at Washington's request. Extradition hearings began in May 2019. The US government soon filed new charges against Assange on 17 criminal counts, including violations of the Espionage Act and disclosing classified information.

