Assange to Face Solitary Confinement, Poor Health Care If Extradited to US - Witnesses

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would be held in solitary confinement and receive limited medical services even before being convicted, if he is extradited to the United States, two witnesses for the defense told the UK court deciding on the whistleblower's extradition on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would be held in solitary confinement and receive limited medical services even before being convicted, if he is extradited to the United States, two witnesses for the defense told the UK court deciding on the whistleblower's extradition on Monday.

Both Yancey Ellis, a US lawyer and former judge, and his fellow countryman, Joel Sickler, a prison advocate, agreed on separate online statements before the London Criminal Court that if handed over to the US authorities, Assange would be held at the Alexandria Detention Center (ADC) in Virginia before and during the trial.

"I can't predict the future but I bet that he would be held in administrative segregation," Ellis told the prosecutor during the cross-examination.

Based on their experience of working with inmates in and around the ADC, both witnesses said that since the WikiLeaks founder would be a high-profile inmate, probabilities are high that he would be housed in the ADC's administrative segregation unit, whose cells Sickler compared to a "parking space," as each one is less than 50 square feet in size.

They also denied a witness statement from US attorney Gordon Kromberg submitted by the prosecution saying that inmates in the administrative segregation units can communicate among them and have access to prison programs.

"The whole point of this unit is to keep you away from other inmates," Ellis said.

The witnesses also said that Assange, who according to other medical specialists that have testified at the extradition hearing, is at a "high risk" suicide if extradited and convicted in the United States, would have limited mental care and treatment options at the ADC.

"Mr. Assange should expect to receive only the most limited medical services at the ADC. Any suggestion to this Court that he will be fully evaluated and assessed for medical or mental health conditions is misleading," Sickle stressed.

The US Department of Justice is seeking the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder on 17 espionage charges and one count of computer misuse, which carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison, for the publication of classified information on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and thousands of US diplomatic cables between 2010 and 2011.

The hearing to decide whether Assange should be sent to the United States resumed on September 7 at the London Central Criminal Court, after six months of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is due to close on October 2.

Notably, the decision on whether he will be handed to the US authorities will not be made until after the US presidential election on November 3, after the judge presiding over the case granted on Friday the whistleblower's legal team another four weeks to submit the closing arguments, and a further two weeks to the prosecution for a reply.